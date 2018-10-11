[SBS Star] TIME Names BTS as 'Next Generation Leaders'!

K-pop boy group BTS will be on the cover of an international issue of TIME magazine.In the morning of October 11, TIME posted an article on its official website after conducting an interview with BTS.Alongside the article, TIME also unveiled the cover of its upcoming international issue featuring BTS, and a short clip of BTS members answering questions during the interview.When TIME asked "What makes your team unique?", the members answered, "What makes our team unique is that we completely understand the value of a team. And that influences our activity in a positive way."The leader RM added, "As a Korean, we love our country, and we're proud of our country so much. And it's even just an honor to be called an ambassador of K-pop."SUGA said, "Many in our parents' generation were born right after the Korean War. And so they grew up not being able to eat or dress well. But in our generation, we - our parents' sons, are spreading Korean culture as its representatives, and seeing how much of Korean culture we are able to spread these days."He added, "Those from my parents' or my grandparents' generation, even more so than those from our generation, are very proud of us. They love seeing us on the news. And so for me, it's enjoyable to see my father proud of things like that."Meanwhile, BTS recently kicked off its European leg of 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= TIME)(SBS Star)