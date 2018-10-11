[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Win Best Dance Video Award at MTV VMAJ 2018!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK surprised its fans with another great news.On October 10, BLACKPINK won the Best Dance Video award at 'MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2018' (MTV VMAJ 2018')' at STUDIO COAST, Tokyo with its music video of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.BLACKPINK showed up at the opening ceremony of 'MTV VMAJ 2018 -THE LIVE' as a winner of the Best Dance Video award, and mesmerized the audience with the stage of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.The crowd celebrated BLACKPINK's big win with a loud cheer.BLACKPINK once again hypnotized the public with its transcendent performance and made an impression on everyone just like the group did it last year when they made an appearance at the event as a guest.After receiving the award, JENNIE said on a interview, "It is truly an honor to receive this award. Thank you."ROSÉ added, "A lot of people have been supporting us recently. I hope I could reciprocate all the love and support that we've received with a better music."The track 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' started to garner a lot of attention right after its release in June.The music video of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' was listed as YouTube's 'Most Viewed Korean MV' in the first 24 hours, and set a record by reaching 400 million view within just four months.BLACKPINK, who started its first Japan arena tour back in July, is planning on throwing a concert at Kyocera Dome, Osaka for the first time for a Korean girl group.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's first domestic concert 'BLACKPINK 2018 TOUR [IN YOUR AREA] SEOUL X BC CARD' will be held at KSPO DOME, Seoul, on November 10 and 11.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= YG Entertainment, MTV VMAJ 2018)(SBS Star)