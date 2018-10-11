SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Win Best Dance Video Award at MTV VMAJ 2018!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Win Best Dance Video Award at MTV VMAJ 2018!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.11 13:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Win Best Dance Video Award at MTV VMAJ 2018!
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK surprised its fans with another great news.

On October 10, BLACKPINK won the Best Dance Video award at 'MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2018' (MTV VMAJ 2018')' at STUDIO COAST, Tokyo with its music video of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINK showed up at the opening ceremony of 'MTV VMAJ 2018 -THE LIVE' as a winner of the Best Dance Video award, and mesmerized the audience with the stage of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.

The crowd celebrated BLACKPINK's big win with a loud cheer.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINK once again hypnotized the public with its transcendent performance and made an impression on everyone just like the group did it last year when they made an appearance at the event as a guest.
BLACKPINKAfter receiving the award, JENNIE said on a interview, "It is truly an honor to receive this award. Thank you."

ROSÉ added, "A lot of people have been supporting us recently. I hope I could reciprocate all the love and support that we've received with a better music."
BLACKPINKThe track 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' started to garner a lot of attention right after its release in June.

The music video of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' was listed as YouTube's 'Most Viewed Korean MV' in the first 24 hours, and set a record by reaching 400 million view within just four months.

BLACKPINK, who started its first Japan arena tour back in July, is planning on throwing a concert at Kyocera Dome, Osaka for the first time for a Korean girl group.
BLACKPINKMeanwhile, BLACKPINK's first domestic concert 'BLACKPINK 2018 TOUR [IN YOUR AREA] SEOUL X BC CARD' will be held at KSPO DOME, Seoul, on November 10 and 11.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= YG Entertainment, MTV VMAJ 2018)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호