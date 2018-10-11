SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] iKON B.I Reveals He Recently Purchased Land to Build His Dream House
[SBS Star] iKON B.I Reveals He Recently Purchased Land to Build His Dream House

작성 2018.10.11 11:02
K-pop boy group iKON's leader B.I revealed that he has recently purchased a plot of land to build his dream house.

On October 10 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Weekly Idol', B.I revealed an interesting fact.

While talking about what thoughts B.I had in his mind, he said, "I have a dream of building my own house."Weekly IdolThe hosts said, "Don't you make enough money with your copyrighted songs like 'LOVE SCENARIO'?"

B.I answered, "Well, I need land to build a house. So, I went out looking for the right plot when I had time."

He added, "There is an area where I want to live and it's Gimpo-si, specifically somewhere close to Ganghwado."Weekly IdolThen, one of the hosts Lee Sang-min commented, "That area shouldn't be too expensive right now."

B.I responded, "Ah yes, it isn't. That's why I decided to buy it."

The hosts and iKON members wowed at his sudden confession of being a land owner.Weekly IdolMeanwhile, iKON returned with the title track 'GOODBYE ROAD', another song written and composed by B.I., on October 1.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol)

(SBS Star)   
