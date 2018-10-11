SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS to Pay a Surprise Visit to 4 Cities in Asia!
SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.11 11:15 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS to Pay a Surprise Visit to 4 Cities in Asia!
K-pop boy group BTS unveiled the next stop of its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour.

On October 10, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment dropped a teaser poster on BTS' official fan club page that confirms the group's upcoming tour schedule in Asia.
BTSAccording to the information given from the poster, BTS will throw concerts in four more cities including Taoyuan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bangkok as part of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.
BTSAfter the two concerts in Taoyuan on December 8 and 9, BTS is scheduled to move to Singapore on January 19, then hold a concert in Hong Kong on March 20, 21, 23, and 24, and finally finish its tour in Bangkok on April 6.
BTSEver since BTS started its world tour in Seoul on August 25 and 26, the group confirmed 41 concerts in 20 cities so far including the four concerts mentioned above―and once again proved its popularity as a world-class artist by selling out all the tickets in many countries.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is currently holding concerts in European cities until the last concert in Paris on October 20.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
