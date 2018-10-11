SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN to Show Support for D.O. by Participating in '100 Days My Prince' OST
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO CHEN to Show Support for D.O. by Participating in '100 Days My Prince' OST

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.11 10:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO CHEN to Show Support for D.O. by Participating in 100 Days My Prince OST
It looks like the members of K-pop boy group EXO got each other's back.

According to reports on October 10, EXO's member CHEN took part in the soundtrack of tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama '100 Days My Prince'.
CHENCHEN reportedly just finished recording the OST for the drama, and will unveil his track in the near future as a third runner; since Korean singer GUMMY and JINYOUNG from K-pop boy group B1A4 released their soundtrack one by one in September.
GUMMY and JINYOUNGThe sorrowful voice of CHEN was briefly revealed at the latest episode of '100 Days My Prince' during the romantic kiss scene of D.O. and actress Nam Ji Hyun, and the song helped made things much easier for the public to be fully immersed in the drama.
D.O. and actress Nam Ji HyunAfter the episode was aired, fans have been constantly requesting the digital release of CHEN's soundtrack as they immediately recognized his voice and captured by the song ever since.
CHENCHEN already have impressed the public by singing OST of multiple dramas including 'Descendants of the Sun', 'It's Okay, That's Love', and 'Missing 9'.

The third soundtrack of '100 Days My Prince' by CHEN will be released on October 16 at 6PM KST.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN, SM Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호