[SBS Star] EXO CHEN to Show Support for D.O. by Participating in '100 Days My Prince' OST

It looks like the members of K-pop boy group EXO got each other's back.According to reports on October 10, EXO's member CHEN took part in the soundtrack of tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama '100 Days My Prince'.CHEN reportedly just finished recording the OST for the drama, and will unveil his track in the near future as a third runner; since Korean singer GUMMY and JINYOUNG from K-pop boy group B1A4 released their soundtrack one by one in September.The sorrowful voice of CHEN was briefly revealed at the latest episode of '100 Days My Prince' during the romantic kiss scene of D.O. and actress Nam Ji Hyun, and the song helped made things much easier for the public to be fully immersed in the drama.After the episode was aired, fans have been constantly requesting the digital release of CHEN's soundtrack as they immediately recognized his voice and captured by the song ever since.CHEN already have impressed the public by singing OST of multiple dramas including 'Descendants of the Sun', 'It's Okay, That's Love', and 'Missing 9'.The third soundtrack of '100 Days My Prince' by CHEN will be released on October 16 at 6PM KST.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN, SM Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)