[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong Still Has Those Puppy Eyes That Flutter His Fans' Hearts

Korean singer/actor Kim Hyun Joong was spotted filming a drama for the first time in four years.On October 10, 'At That Moment When Time Stops' (literal translation) released pictures of Kim Hyun Joong while he was highly focused on playing the role of his character in the drama.The pictures show Kim Hyun Joong with a complex emotion that makes you wonder if someone has poured sentimental feelings all over him before shooting these scenes.What you will notice next is his big and round puppy eyes that a lot of fans have been waiting to see again on television.'At That Moment When Time Stops' is a fantasy-romance drama which covers a love story between 'Joon Woo' (Kim Hyun Joong), a man with supernatural powers, and a extremely rich woman named 'Sun Ah' (An Ji Hyuen).The character 'Joon Woo' does not know his age and place of birth nor who his parents are.'Joon Woo' simply does not know anything about himself, which explains the complexity written on his face.One of the production crew noted, "You will be able to see Kim Hyun Joong melting right into his character. You will also be able to check out an amazing chemistry between 'Joon Woo' and other characters. I can assure you that it's going to be a great drama."Meanwhile, 'At That Moment When Time Stops' is scheduled to be aired on October 24 at 11PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= BSP/BONANZA PICTURES)(SBS Star)