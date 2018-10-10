SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong Still Has Those Puppy Eyes That Flutter His Fans' Hearts
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong Still Has Those Puppy Eyes That Flutter His Fans' Hearts

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.10 17:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong Still Has Those Puppy Eyes That Flutter His Fans Hearts
Korean singer/actor Kim Hyun Joong was spotted filming a drama for the first time in four years.

On October 10, 'At That Moment When Time Stops' (literal translation) released pictures of Kim Hyun Joong while he was highly focused on playing the role of his character in the drama.Kim Hyun JoongThe pictures show Kim Hyun Joong with a complex emotion that makes you wonder if someone has poured sentimental feelings all over him before shooting these scenes.

What you will notice next is his big and round puppy eyes that a lot of fans have been waiting to see again on television.Kim Hyun Joong'At That Moment When Time Stops' is a fantasy-romance drama which covers a love story between 'Joon Woo' (Kim Hyun Joong), a man with supernatural powers, and a extremely rich woman named 'Sun Ah' (An Ji Hyuen).

The character 'Joon Woo' does not know his age and place of birth nor who his parents are.

'Joon Woo' simply does not know anything about himself, which explains the complexity written on his face.Kim Hyun JoongOne of the production crew noted, "You will be able to see Kim Hyun Joong melting right into his character. You will also be able to check out an amazing chemistry between 'Joon Woo' and other characters. I can assure you that it's going to be a great drama."

Meanwhile, 'At That Moment When Time Stops' is scheduled to be aired on October 24 at 11PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= BSP/BONANZA PICTURES)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호