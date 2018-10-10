SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won in Talks to Star in 'Train to Busan' Sequel
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won in Talks to Star in 'Train to Busan' Sequel

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.10 18:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won in Talks to Star in Train to Busan Sequel
Could actor Gang Dong Won and Yeon Sang-ho, the director of 'Train to Busan' be a great partner?

According to a industry insider on October 10, Gang Dong Won is considering joining the cast of 'Peninsula' (working title), the sequel of 'Train to Busan' (2016) after getting an offer from the director Yeon Sang-ho.
Gang Dong WonAfter the release of 'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE' in July, Gang Dong Won already confirmed his appearance in the French film 'Matin Calme' and currently getting himself ready for the role in his first Hollywood movie 'Tsunami LA'.
Gang Dong Won'Train to Busan' is a mega-hit zombie film which attracted more than 10 million moviegoers.

The upcoming sequel 'Peninsula' would also portray an identical theme and share similar sentiments, since the production team will use 'Train to Busan' as a frame of reference to convey the same tone.

'Peninsula' is still on its pre-production stages, but the production team hopes to crank in next year.

The investment distribution agency of 'Peninsula' also introduced the movie at the 'Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)' as an upcoming movie which will be released next year.
Gang Dong WonIt seems like Gang Dong Won desperately needs a win at the moment―as both of his latest projects, 'Golden Slumber' and 'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE', failed to live up to the public's expectation.
Yeon Sang-hoDirector Yeon Sang-ho is also having a hard time since his latest film 'Psychokinesis' (2017) was a swing and a miss.
Gang Dong Won & Yeon Sang-hoThe public is not only looking forward to the collaboration of the two, but also rooting for their glorious comeback.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호