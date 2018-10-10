[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won in Talks to Star in 'Train to Busan' Sequel

Could actor Gang Dong Won and Yeon Sang-ho, the director of 'Train to Busan' be a great partner?According to a industry insider on October 10, Gang Dong Won is considering joining the cast of 'Peninsula' (working title), the sequel of 'Train to Busan' (2016) after getting an offer from the director Yeon Sang-ho.After the release of 'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE' in July, Gang Dong Won already confirmed his appearance in the French film 'Matin Calme' and currently getting himself ready for the role in his first Hollywood movie 'Tsunami LA'.'Train to Busan' is a mega-hit zombie film which attracted more than 10 million moviegoers.The upcoming sequel 'Peninsula' would also portray an identical theme and share similar sentiments, since the production team will use 'Train to Busan' as a frame of reference to convey the same tone.'Peninsula' is still on its pre-production stages, but the production team hopes to crank in next year.The investment distribution agency of 'Peninsula' also introduced the movie at the 'Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)' as an upcoming movie which will be released next year.It seems like Gang Dong Won desperately needs a win at the moment―as both of his latest projects, 'Golden Slumber' and 'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE', failed to live up to the public's expectation.Director Yeon Sang-ho is also having a hard time since his latest film 'Psychokinesis' (2017) was a swing and a miss.The public is not only looking forward to the collaboration of the two, but also rooting for their glorious comeback.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)