[SBS Star] Tiffany Young·NCT 127 to Attend 'American Music Awards' Red Carpet









Our favorite K-pop artists proudly walked down the red carpet of this year's 'American Music Awards (AMAs)'.On October 9 (local time), hundreds of world-famous musicians came to the AMAs red carpet event.Among all, K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young and boy group NCT 127 wowed everyone with their stunning attire.Tiffany Young chose a colorful dress that best describes her bubbly personality, while the members of NCT 127 went classy with black suits and bow ties.Meanwhile, K-pop boy group BTS awarded 'Favorite Social Artist' award this year, although the group was not able to attend the award ceremony due to its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.You can watch Tiffany Young and NCT 127's interview during AMAs below.(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, 'American Music Awards' 'Billboard' YouTube, 'AMAs' Twitter)(SBS Star)