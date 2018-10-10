SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Tiffany Young·NCT 127 to Attend 'American Music Awards' Red Carpet
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Tiffany Young·NCT 127 to Attend 'American Music Awards' Red Carpet

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.10 16:06 수정 2018.10.10 16:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Tiffany Young·NCT 127 to Attend American Music Awards Red Carpet
Our favorite K-pop artists proudly walked down the red carpet of this year's 'American Music Awards (AMAs)'.

On October 9 (local time), hundreds of world-famous musicians came to the AMAs red carpet event.

Among all, K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young and boy group NCT 127 wowed everyone with their stunning attire.
Tiffany Young (Getty)Tiffany Young chose a colorful dress that best describes her bubbly personality, while the members of NCT 127 went classy with black suits and bow ties.
NCT 127 (Getty)Meanwhile, K-pop boy group BTS awarded 'Favorite Social Artist' award this year, although the group was not able to attend the award ceremony due to its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.
BTS AMAs winnerYou can watch Tiffany Young and NCT 127's interview during AMAs below.
 



 
(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, 'American Music Awards' 'Billboard' YouTube, 'AMAs' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호