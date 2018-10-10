SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Shares Her Take on Marriage
작성 2018.10.10
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Seohyun said that marriage is the furthest thing from her mind right now.

For the past 11 years since debut, Seohyun has never been the victim of dating rumors since she always put work over her love life.

However, on a recent interview with the press, she admitted that her perspective on commitment has changed a bit as she entered her late 20s.
SeohyunSeohyun commented, "To go public with my relationship is not the most ideal thing for me to do right now. I don't want to hurt my character by letting my love life get in the way. It's not like I gave up on being happy, but I also feel the weight of responsibility on my shoulders. Honestly, I feel lonely everyday. Loneliness gets to me every once in a while. But you know, love is not the most important thing in my life."

She added, "I try to let nature run its course. I don't try to force anything. Work always used to be my top priority, but as I get older, I feel like there's something more to life. Technically, my friends and family is also a important part of my life. I guess keeping myself occupied with one thing isn't the healthiest thing to do."
SeohyunIt seems only nature for Seohyun to be overwhelmed by such pressure, since she just opened a second chapter of her life as an actress.

But she made a promise that if she finds a husband material, she would not deny the rumors and try to hide her relationship on purpose.
SeohyunSeohyun continued, "If I meet the one, I think I won't be denying the fact that I am dating someone. I think I'll probably get married around 35 or 36. If the children is out of the picture, maybe 38. I want to get married as late as possible. I want to check everything off my bucket list before I tie the knot. I don't have any fantasies about marriage. But as a only child, I sometimes feel the weight of responsibility on my shoulders. But at the moment, I'm not invested in the idea of marriage."
SeohyunMeanwhile, Seohyun is scheduled to hold her solo fan meeting '2018 SEO HYUN [MEMORIES] ASIA FAN MEETING IN SEOUL' on November 10 at 6PM KST.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
