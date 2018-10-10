[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Found Not Guilty of Suspected Illicit Admission to Doctorate Course

K-pop boy band CNBLUE's leader Jung Yong Hwa has been cleared of all charges in relation to his admission to a doctorate course.On October 9, Jung Yong Hwa's management agency FNC Entertainment gave an update on the news about Jung Yong Hwa regarding his case of being illicitly admitted to a doctorate course.FNC Entertainment said, "Jung Yong Hwa was investigated for his admission to a doctorate course earlier this year, and the court has reached their final decision that he is not guilty of obstruction of business. So, they dropped the case in July."The agency continued, "With their decision, Jung Yong Hwa was able to clear himself of getting preferentially treated in the process of his admission to the course."Previously in the beginning of the year, Jung Yong Hwa was accused of being admitted to a doctorate course at Kyung Hee University in 2017 with the highest marks on the admission tests without being interviewed, which is a process required for admission.A few months after in March, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency officially announced that Jung Yong Hwa will stand trial for suspected illicit admission to a graduate school program without due process.At that time, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Jung Yong Hwa and five others have been referred to the prosecution on recommendation that they be charged with obstruction of business without detention.Meanwhile, Jung Yong Hwa enlisted in the military to serve the mandatory duty on March 5, and is expected to be discharged in December 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)