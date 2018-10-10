[SBS Star] VIDEO: DREAMCATCHER Makes the Audience Go 'What'? with Its Flawless Stage

K-pop girl group DREAMCATCHER is everything you ever wanted and more.On October 7 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', DREAMCATCHER reminded the public of the world of animated movies with its transcendent stage.DREAMCATCHER's title track 'What' of its third mini album 'Alone In The City' is a metal song full of powerful energy that allows the audience to be immersed in the track within just seconds.After the listeners witness a beautiful moment where the voice of the members meets the song's magical and hypnotizing melody, it is only a matter of time to fall in love with the group.On top of that, DREAMCATCHER's stage suggests a hope for new discourse that no matter what the artists' gender might be, all of them are capable of pulling off a powerful choreography.If you fancy yourself as a huge fan of animated movies, especially the ones that has something to do with fantasy, this track would be your all-time favorite K-pop song!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)