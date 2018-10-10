[SBS Star] Suzy Celebrates Her 25th Birthday in Morocco!

K-pop artist/actress Suzy celebrated her 25th birthday today.On October 10, Suzy shared a series of photos and a video on her personal social media account.In the photos, Suzy posed in a restaurant with a birthday cake in front of her.Suzy wrote in the caption, "Birthday in Morocco", hinting that she had a small birthday party during her stay in the country.In the video, Suzy could not hold back her laughter when a staff member brought a birthday cake with some music playing in the background.Suzy wrote alongside the short clip, "Vagabond fighting", informing her fans that she is currently visiting Morocco for her upcoming drama 'VAGABOND'.'VAGABOND' starring Suzy and Lee Seung Gi is expected to unveil next year.(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)