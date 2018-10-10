[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yuri Makes Debut as a Solo Artist for the First Time in 11 Years!

Yuri from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation has finally made her solo debut 11 years after her initial debut in 2007.On October 7 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Yuri showcased two solo tracks―'Illusion' and 'Into You'.Both 'Illusion' and 'Into You' are from her solo debut mini album 'The First Scene' that was released on October 4.First, Yuri performed 'Illusion', one of the side tracks of the album.'Illusion' is an urban pop track with the kind of melody that highlights her maturity as well as sexiness.While Yuri was performing the song, the audience unconsciously held their breath in amazement.Yuri captivated them with her incredible talent throughout the song, and successfully showed the world that she is a competent solo artist.Afterwards, the title track 'Into You' was unveiled.'Into You' is a rhythmic dance track, and through its lyrics, Yuri expresses a wish to fall deeply in love.The dreamy sounds in the song together with Yuri's airy tone of voice make the listeners feel like they are almost dreaming.For the performance, Yuri put great emphasis on displaying the sexy side of herself with sensuous dance moves.Check out Yuri's debut stage as a solo artist above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)