[SBS Star] BTS to Hit Theaters with 'Burn The Stage' the Movie

Will K-pop boy group BTS succeed as a movie star too?According to reports on October 10, BTS will unveil a documentary movie 'Burn The Stage: The Movie' on November 15, which covers the story behind BTS' world tour last year―'2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour'.At the moment, the movie will be only available at CGV, a Korean multiplex cinema, but the agency is working on releasing it in other countries including the United States and Australia.In fact, 'Burn The Stage' was once revealed online earlier this year as part of YouTube Red Originals.However, the upcoming 85-minute-long film will be edited again with more scenes, as BTS has shown a notable growth and is currently gaining even more popularity worldwide.The movie will mainly focus on covering the behind the scenes of 'BTS Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour', which almost went on for a year in 19 different cities across the world.The movie will not only shed a light on BTS' life as a sensational K-pop artist, but also give its fans a valuable opportunity to get to know the real BTS who always strives to take its stage to the next level.Especially, the footage of members arguing and the struggles the group had to overcome will also be included in the movie.Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit will be bestowed to BTS, in honor of the group's significant role in further spreading Hallyu (the Korean Wave) and its contribution to the development of popular culture and arts.BTS is the first K-pop group to receive an Order of Cultural Merit, and the members are the youngest-ever recipients.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment, CGV)(SBS Star)