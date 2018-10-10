[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won to Become a 699-year-old Fairy in a New Drama

Actress Moon Chae Won boasted her everlasting beauty in the newly-released teaser for her upcoming drama.Recently, tvN's upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama 'Tale of Fairy' dropped its first official teaser.The teaser starts with a fairy tale about a kind woodcutter in the forest who saw a fairy and hid her clothes to stop her going back to heaven and to marry her.Then Moon Chae Won turns around and says, "I'm waiting for the reincarnation of my husband."In the drama, Moon Chae Won took the role of a 699-year-old fairy 'Sun Ok-nam'.She works as a barista in the modern age and meets 'Jung Yi-hyun' (actor Yoon Hyun-min) and 'Kim Geum' (actor Seo Ji Hoon), who may be two possible reincarnations of her husband.'Tale of Fairy' premieres its first episode on November 5 at 9:30PM KST.(Credit= tvN Tale of Fairy)(SBS Star)