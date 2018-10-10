SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won to Become a 699-year-old Fairy in a New Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won to Become a 699-year-old Fairy in a New Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.10 11:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won to Become a 699-year-old Fairy in a New Drama
Actress Moon Chae Won boasted her everlasting beauty in the newly-released teaser for her upcoming drama.

Recently, tvN's upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama 'Tale of Fairy' dropped its first official teaser.
Tale of FairyThe teaser starts with a fairy tale about a kind woodcutter in the forest who saw a fairy and hid her clothes to stop her going back to heaven and to marry her.

Then Moon Chae Won turns around and says, "I'm waiting for the reincarnation of my husband."
Tale of FairyIn the drama, Moon Chae Won took the role of a 699-year-old fairy 'Sun Ok-nam'.

She works as a barista in the modern age and meets 'Jung Yi-hyun' (actor Yoon Hyun-min) and 'Kim Geum' (actor Seo Ji Hoon), who may be two possible reincarnations of her husband.
Tale of Fairy'Tale of Fairy' premieres its first episode on November 5 at 9:30PM KST.
 

(Credit= tvN Tale of Fairy)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호