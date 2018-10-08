[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Fall During Concert Because of JUNGKOOK?

JUNGKOOK from BTS turned out to be the person who made other members of BTS fall during its recent concert.On October 6, BTS' concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' took place at Citi Field, New York.In the midst of the concert, BTS showcased 'Anpanman', which is one of the tracks from the group's third album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear'.As soon as the music began, fans noticed JIMIN almost falling on the stage.Luckily, he managed to balance himself well that he did not fall over.Soon after, however, V fell on the stage while powerfully dancing to this exciting song.Looking embarrassed, V got up with a shy smile on his face.Then, JIN was seen falling over as well.After seeing so many members falling over, all BTS members held back their laughter for the rest of the performance.During the talk after the performance, BTS members discovered that JUNGKOOK had been too excited that he had splashed water around the stage right before performing 'Anpanman', and therefore unintentionally made the other members fall.As a punishment, BTS members playfully hit JUNGKOOK's butt.Meanwhile, BTS has successfully wrapped up its American leg of this year's world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF', and will soon be visiting European cities to continue the tour.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'theultimatedodo' YouTube, Bit Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)