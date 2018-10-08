SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Helps Her Fans Quench Their Thirst with 'BBIBBI' Teaser
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Helps Her Fans Quench Their Thirst with 'BBIBBI' Teaser

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.08 17:00 수정 2018.10.08 17:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Helps Her Fans Quench Their Thirst with BBIBBI Teaser
K-pop artist IU came bearing gifts for her 10th debut anniversary.

On October 8, IU dropped a teaser video of her upcoming digital single 'BBIBBI' on her social media account.
IUEven though it is only 20 seconds long, The teaser video impeccably describes the theme of her upcoming track 'BBIBBI' and provides a sneak peek of IU's efforts to expand her spectrum.

Alongside the teaser, IU also dropped four teaser images to build expectation towards her long-awaited comeback and arouse the public's curiosity.
IUThe vibrant colors and the colorful objects in the teaser give off a kitsch vibe while acting as a useful tool for IU to show off her ever-changing charm.
IUOn top of visually satisfying images, the combination of dreamy and unique melody and IU's voice saying "I don't believe it" provides a whole new level of acoustic pleasure.
IUHer first alternative R&B song 'BBIBBI' was written by Lee Jong-hun, the renowned songwriter who has been working with IU for few years and gave birth to many of IU's tracks including 'Leon', 'Can't Love You Anymore' and 'Palette'.
IUAlso, to grasp the essence of kitsch and chill vibes that her new title gives off, VM PROJECT, the famous director who worked with numerous K-pop acts including ZICO, EXO, and Red Velvet took charge of IU's music video.

Meanwhile, her new digital single and the full music video will be released on October 10 at 6PM KST.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호