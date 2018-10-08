SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GUMMY Expresses Thanks for Warm Blessings on Marriage with Cho Jung Seok
Singer GUMMY expressed her sincere gratitude to the people who congratulated her marriage.

In the morning of October 8, GUMMY announced her marriage with actor Cho Jung Seok through her management agency.
GUMMY and Cho Jung SeokShortly after the announcement, congratulatory messages towards the newlyweds flooded online.
GUMMYIn response, GUMMY left a thank you note via her agency's official social media account.

She wrote, "Thank you for congratulating us! We will respect and care for each other forever. I'll come back with great music!"
GUMMY and Cho Jung SeokGUMMY and Cho Jung Seok made their relationship public in 2015, and announced their plan to get married in June 2018.

Congratulations on your marriage, GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok!

(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
