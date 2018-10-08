[SBS Star] iKON Members Answer on What Makes Them Feel Jealous of Each Other

The members of K-pop boy group iKON talked about what makes them feel jealous of each other.On October 8 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Lee Su-ji's Gayo Plaza' (literal translation), all seven members of iKON―B.I, BOBBY, JAY, JU-NE, SONG, DK, CHAN were invited to join the talk.During the talk, they said that they spend 300 days out of 365 days together.SONG said, "These days, we don't even say hi to each other."B.I also said, "Each day feels similar because we see each other every day."Even though they playfully mentioned how they are sick of spending time together, they soon went on to talk about each other's strength to show their love towards one another.SONG said, "When JAY sings, he has his own unique gesture. He looks gorgeous when he does that. I really want to have that as well."B.I added, "JAY makes up one gesture and practices it for over two months."Then, JU-NE opened up, "I'm jealous of SONG's happiness. He is happy even when he's just having a meal."When asked what his secret to being happy at all times is, SONG answered, "I keep myself busy with new hobbies."Meanwhile, iKON has returned with the new title track 'GOODBYE ROAD' on October 1.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook, KBS Cool FM Lee Su-ji's Gayo Plaza)(SBS Star)