SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Turns New York City into ARMY's Playground!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Turns New York City into ARMY's Playground!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.08 17:14 수정 2018.10.08 17:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Turns New York City into ARMYs Playground!
New York is irretrievably and hopelessly in love with K-pop boy group BTS.

Ever since the minute BTS set its foot in New York on September 24 to deliver a speech at the United Nations, New York has been nothing but a second home to BTS since the whole city welcomed the group with a big hug.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority(MTA) even made a public announcement about the changes in subway routes in order to avoid any further confusion that might be caused by BTS' concert on October 6.
BTSFor the past two weeks, BTS painted the town red with its appearance in 'Good Morning America' and 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and the concert at the Citi Field.
BTSTo welcome BTS' stay, the fans in New York surprised the group by displaying an advertisement on the Empire State Building and organizing a fundraiser to follow the footsteps of BTS who has been striving to achieve the goal of public good.
BTSOn October 6, the fans came up with a donation campaign '#AnpanARMYxLYTour' while enjoying BTS' concert at Citi Field to help the homeless by donating a lot of canned foods and blankets.
BTSAccording to the fans, the lyrics of BTS' track 'ANPANMAN' which portrays a hero who always takes good care of the less fortunate gave an idea to this particular campaign.

They also added that this is their way of saying thank you to BTS' 'LOVE MYSELF', an anti-violence campaign.
BTSAfter the concert, the fans cleaned up the area voluntarily and such good deed caught the eyes of the public since it was quite a rare scene in the United States.

It seems like Korean ARMY's polite attitude and manners are just as contagious as their love for BTS.

Also, there are other parties who also benefited from the positive externality created by BTS' trip to New York.

The price of the hotels near Citi Field almost quintupled due to all the fans came to New York just to see BTS' concert.
BTSOne of the fans commented, "Usually, it was around $200 a day but now it went up to $1,000."

Meanwhile, BTS will continue its world tour in Europe starting with the concert in the UK on October 9 and 10.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'NYCTSubway' 'Highkey_ARMY' 'pj_line' 'yojiminie' Twitter, 'Good Morning America' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호