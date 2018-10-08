SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet WENDY & John Legend's Collaboration Track to be Released!
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's vocalist WENDY is collaborating with the world-famous R&B singer John Legend!

According to Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment on October 8, the hidden collaboration part of its ongoing 'STATION X 0' series is by WENDY and John Legend.
WENDY, John LegendThe two singer's duet song is titled 'Written In The Stars', and it will be released on October 19 at 6PM KST.

'STATION X 0' presents special collaboration tracks by SM Entertainment's artists and other artists outside the agency.
STATION X 0WENDY and John Legend's 'Written In The Stars' is the fifth release for 'STATION X 0'―following Taeyeon and Melomance's 'Page 0', BAEKHYUN and Loco's 'YOUNG', CHANYEOL and SEHUN's 'We Young' and SEULGI, SINB, CHUNGHA and SOYEON's 'Wow Thing'.

You can watch WENDY and John Legend's short greeting video below.
 

(Credit= 'johnlegend' 'Station' Facebook, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
