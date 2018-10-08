[SBS Star] TWICE Gears up for Its November Comeback

K-pop girl group TWICE is expected to make its comeback next month.According to reports on October 8, TWICE already finished filming the music video of its comeback title track.Industry insiders stated that TWICE is aiming for a comeback in November, and are currently in the final stages of its preparation.In response to the report, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that TWICE recently finished filming the music video. However, the exact date of its comeback is still in talks."If TWICE makes its comeback next month, this will be the group's third domestic comeback of 2018―following 'What is Love?' in April and 'Dance The Night Away' in July.Stay tuned for more updates!(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)