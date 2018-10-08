SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Are Officially Married!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Are Officially Married!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.08 11:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Are Officially Married!
Korean singer GUMMY and actor Cho Jung Seok are officially married.

On October 8, management agencies of both stars announced, "GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok have recently held a wedding with their family, and became a married couple."

They continued, "We would like to thank everyone who has supported and congratulated them."GUMMY and Cho Jung SeokWith the announcement, they released some beautiful wedding photos of the couple.

In the photos, they look happy just by being with each other.

It is assumed that these photos were taken in end of July when they reportedly went to Jeju Island to shoot their wedding photos.GUMMY and Cho Jung SeokThe celebrity couple first met through a mutual friend in 2013.

After being together for about two years, they made their relationship official in 2015.

Back in June, Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY announced their plan to get married this fall.GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok(Lee Narin, Credit= C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호