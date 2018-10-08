[SBS Star] GUMMY ♥ Cho Jung Seok Are Officially Married!

Korean singer GUMMY and actor Cho Jung Seok are officially married.On October 8, management agencies of both stars announced, "GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok have recently held a wedding with their family, and became a married couple."They continued, "We would like to thank everyone who has supported and congratulated them."With the announcement, they released some beautiful wedding photos of the couple.In the photos, they look happy just by being with each other.It is assumed that these photos were taken in end of July when they reportedly went to Jeju Island to shoot their wedding photos.The celebrity couple first met through a mutual friend in 2013.After being together for about two years, they made their relationship official in 2015.Back in June, Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY announced their plan to get married this fall.(Lee Narin, Credit= C-JeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)