[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN to Take over Asia with Its World Tour
It looks like K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN is on the right track to become the next K-pop sensation.

On June 28, SEVENTEEN successfully kicked off its world tour '2018 SEVENTEEN CONCERT IDEAL CUT' with the concert at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul.
SEVENTEENAfter the Seoul concert, SEVENTEEN expanded its location to Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan to meet its fans abroad in person.
SEVENTEENBy throwing a concert in 8 different cities for 16 times, SEVENTEEN certainly made an impression on its fans across Asia with its extraordinary performances and one-of-a-kind style.
SEVENTEENEspecially, SEVENTEEN set a record in Japan by throwing five sold-out concerts at Saitama Super Arena, Saitama.
SEVENTEENDuring its tour, SEVENTEEN showed off its superb singing skills with many tracks including 'THANKS', 'Pretty U', 'Oh My!', 'CLAP', and 'VERY NICE', despite its powerful choreography and filled the stage with 25 incredible performances.

Also, to live up to its title of the concert 'IDEAL CUT', SEVENTEEN displayed several ideal poses at each concert and showed its affection for the fans by utilizing multiple methods to communicate with them on a better level.
SEVENTEENWith its world tour, SEVENTEEN not only showed its notable growth, but also proved its universal popularity and its position as one of the top K-pop group who excel at performances.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will wrap up its world tour with the encore concert '2018 SEVENTEEN CONCERT 'IDEAL CUT－THE FINAL SCENE' IN SEOUL' on November 3 and 4.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment, 'pledis_17' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
