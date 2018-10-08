SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Breaks Fans' Hearts As He Bursts Into Tears at Citi Field
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Breaks Fans' Hearts As He Bursts Into Tears at Citi Field

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.08 10:51 수정 2018.10.08 10:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Breaks Fans Hearts As He Bursts Into Tears at Citi Field
BTS' member JIMIN broke his fans' hearts as he burst into tears at the end of the group's recent concert.

On October 6 (local time), BTS held its very last concert of 'LOVE YOURSELF' in North America at Citi Field, New York.BTSCiti Field is the home field of the New York Mets of the National League division of Major League Baseball, and BTS was the first Korean act to have ever performed at Citi Field, joining legendary singers such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and more.

With a sold-out crowd of about 40,000, BTS did not fail to impress each one of them with an amazing performance.

As soon as the concert began, ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) turned on their ARMY BOMB (the name of BTS' official light stick), and beautifully colored the mega-sized stadium with waves of lights.BTSAt the end of the concert, the members of BTS said their final goodbye to fans.

When JIMIN was sharing his feelings, his voice started trembling and it sounded like he was on the verge of bursting into tears.

Just as fans thought he had managed to hold his tears back, JIMIN lost it and exploded into tears.

When fans saw tears rolling down his face, their eyes also filled up in tears and the stadium instantly turned emotional.BTSBTSLater, BTS shared a picture of the group to remember the historic moment at Citi Field on its social media.

Along with the picture, BTS wrote, "Thank you, New York! ARMY has successfully led BTS at Citi Field. Today, the day we have spent together, felt almost like a dream."BTSMeanwhile, BTS will be kicking off its European leg of its 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert tour on October 9, with the first one in London.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Jeff__Benjamin' 'bts_bighit' Twitter, Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호