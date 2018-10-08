[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Breaks Fans' Hearts As He Bursts Into Tears at Citi Field

BTS' member JIMIN broke his fans' hearts as he burst into tears at the end of the group's recent concert.On October 6 (local time), BTS held its very last concert of 'LOVE YOURSELF' in North America at Citi Field, New York.Citi Field is the home field of the New York Mets of the National League division of Major League Baseball, and BTS was the first Korean act to have ever performed at Citi Field, joining legendary singers such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and more.With a sold-out crowd of about 40,000, BTS did not fail to impress each one of them with an amazing performance.As soon as the concert began, ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) turned on their ARMY BOMB (the name of BTS' official light stick), and beautifully colored the mega-sized stadium with waves of lights.At the end of the concert, the members of BTS said their final goodbye to fans.When JIMIN was sharing his feelings, his voice started trembling and it sounded like he was on the verge of bursting into tears.Just as fans thought he had managed to hold his tears back, JIMIN lost it and exploded into tears.When fans saw tears rolling down his face, their eyes also filled up in tears and the stadium instantly turned emotional.Later, BTS shared a picture of the group to remember the historic moment at Citi Field on its social media.Along with the picture, BTS wrote, "Thank you, New York! ARMY has successfully led BTS at Citi Field. Today, the day we have spent together, felt almost like a dream."Meanwhile, BTS will be kicking off its European leg of its 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert tour on October 9, with the first one in London.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Jeff__Benjamin' 'bts_bighit' Twitter, Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)