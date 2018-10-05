SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewKidd02 Will Not Be a 'Shooting Star' but Will Definitely Be an Everlasting Star!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewKidd02 Will Not Be a 'Shooting Star' but Will Definitely Be an Everlasting Star!

NewKidd02, the sub-unit of K-pop boy group Newkidd is adding a final touch to its big debut.

On October 2 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', NewKidd02 reminded the audience of a prince charming with its dashing look.

The title track 'Shooting Star' of its second pre-debut album 'BOY BOY BOY' is an EDM song full of rhythmical beat and synth sounds.
NewKidd02Throughout the lyrics, NewKidd02 tries its best to get its crush's attention by utilizing almost every possible methods.
NewKidd02Also, NewKidd02's impeccably-rehearsed choreography and explosive energy on stage sweeps its fans off their feet and put a smile on everyone's face.
NewKidd02With its official debut on the way, NewKidd02 is exploring its options and experimenting multiple strategies at the moment.
NewKidd02It seems like NewKidd02 tried to spice things up a bit by adding two new members and going blonde this time.

Make sure to check out NewKidd02's stage that will cheer you up within seconds!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
