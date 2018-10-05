[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLANC7 Leaves a Lasting Impression on Listeners with a Romantic Track

K-pop boy group BLANC7 left a memorable impression on the listeners of its new track.On October 2 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', BLANC7 performed the group's latest track titled 'DRAMA'.'DRAMA' is a house-pop track, and it is the title track of the group's third album 'TAKE OFF' that was released on September 3.The song wonderfully blends sweet sounds with romantic words together to place itself as the most romantic track of BLANC7.It is so romantic that 'DRAMA' makes you feel like BLANC7 members are serenading right next to you when you listen to it.BLANC7 makes fans' hearts skip a beat, especially when it goes, "I want you, I want to love. Let's just be with each other from now on. Just me and you."By wearing the perfect kind of outfit for this cool weather, BLANC7 successfully engraved in fans' hearts as boyfriend material on this day.Listen to BLANC7's sweet serenade below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)