SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLANC7 Leaves a Lasting Impression on Listeners with a Romantic Track
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLANC7 Leaves a Lasting Impression on Listeners with a Romantic Track

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.05 18:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLANC7 Leaves a Lasting Impression on Listeners with a Romantic Track
K-pop boy group BLANC7 left a memorable impression on the listeners of its new track.

On October 2 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', BLANC7 performed the group's latest track titled 'DRAMA'. BLANC7'DRAMA' is a house-pop track, and it is the title track of the group's third album 'TAKE OFF' that was released on September 3.

The song wonderfully blends sweet sounds with romantic words together to place itself as the most romantic track of BLANC7.BLANC7It is so romantic that 'DRAMA' makes you feel like BLANC7 members are serenading right next to you when you listen to it.

BLANC7 makes fans' hearts skip a beat, especially when it goes, "I want you, I want to love. Let's just be with each other from now on. Just me and you."BLANC7By wearing the perfect kind of outfit for this cool weather, BLANC7 successfully engraved in fans' hearts as boyfriend material on this day.

Listen to BLANC7's sweet serenade below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호