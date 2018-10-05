[SBS Star] VIDEO: Help DREAMCATCHER Who Is Stuck in a Nightmare!

K-pop girl group DREAMCATCHER members are asking for your help as they are stuck in a nightmare.On October 2 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', DREAMCATCHER had its comeback stage with 'What'.'What' is the title track of DREAMCATCHER's third mini album 'Alone In The City' that was released on September 20.With this new album, DREAMCATCHER opened another chapter in its 'nightmare' story that had begun when the group made debut as the second time as 'DREAMCATCHER' after debuting as 'MinX'.Similar to its previous songs, 'What' also is a rock-based track that is dynamic, and has full of mystery and dreamy sounds.This song, however, gives away much more powerful feelings that DREAMCATCHER feels about a nightmare through the lyrics.The lyrics go, "Light up the darkness so that I can wake up.", "This can't be a dream. I keep seeing you even when dark clouds surrounding me. But why can't I touch you?", and so on.Its addictive melody along with eye-catching choreography completely captivated everyone watching the performance.Help DREAMCATCHER wake up from a never-ending nightmare!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)