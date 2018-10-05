[SBS Star] University Students Are Desperately Asking for Cha Eun-woo in the Funniest Way

Some banners at one university desperately asking for K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo are making people laugh.Recently, students at Sungkyunkwan University put up banners around the campus for an upcoming university festival.What caught the attention of many people were some hilarious banners asking for Cha Eun-woo to come and see their banners.One student union simply wrote, "When you come, bring Cha Eun-woo with you."With her full name written below, one female student wrote, "Eun-woo, come and see my banner, please..."Another female student humorously wrote, "Cha Eun-woo, you have everything. You are good-looking, smart, and kind. But you don't have me, (her name)."Sungkyunkwan University is actually where Cha Eun-woo is enrolled.It is assumed that these students wanted Cha Eun-woo to snap a photo in front of their banners, as he has snapped a photo in front of one in May.In May, Cha Eun-woo unexpectedly made a visit to his university at night and took a photo in front of one banner, which said, "Go back. There is no Cha Eun-woo here."At that time, Cha Eun-woo shared this photo on the group's official social media account with a playful comment, "No, I'm here!"Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo has been cast as one of the leads in a new web-drama 'Top Management' that is scheduled to release its first episode on October 31.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'offclASTRO' Twitter)(SBS Star)