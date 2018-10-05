SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Do Yeon Takes It up a Notch to Be the Next Icon of Girl Crush!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Do Yeon Takes It up a Notch to Be the Next Icon of Girl Crush!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.05 15:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Do Yeon Takes It up a Notch to Be the Next Icon of Girl Crush!
K-pop girl group Weki Meki member Kim Do Yeon flaunted her physique that is almost too good to be true.

On October 4, Weki Meki's management agency Fantagio dropped the teaser of Weki Meki's comeback title track 'Crush',

In the teaser, Kim Do Yeon matched a crop top that compliments her thin waist with a leather pants.
Kim Do YeonKim Do Yeon who is little over 5'6", dazzled the audience with her stunning figure, especially with her abs.
Kim Do YeonAlso, the combination of the provocative outfits and her facial expression that just screams chic made her fans' heart literally skip a beat.
Kim Do YeonAt the end of the teaser, Kim Do Yeon hops on a motorcycle and suddenly vanishes.
Kim Do YeonThe fans' expectation towards the music video of 'Crush' has been doubled thanks to her dramatic exit.

For this title track, other members also stepped out of their comfort zone and came up with a whole new look that is even more enticing than the styles they pursued in its previous promotions.
Weki MekiWhilst watching the scene where the members are holding a gun as if they are carrying out a mission, one can easily sense that this would be a great stepping stone for Weki Meki.

Meanwhile, Weki Meki's first single album 'KISS, KICKS' will be released on October 11 at 6PM KST.

To watch Weki Meki's teaser of its upcoming title track 'Crush', click the video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Weki Meki' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호