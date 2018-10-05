[SBS Star] TAEYANG & DAESUNG Want SEUNGRI to Enlist in the Military Immediately?

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's TAEYANG and DAESUNG left a special video message to the group's youngest member, SEUNGRI.Recently, TAEYANG and DAESUNG sat down for an online live broadcast alongside hip-hop artist Beenzino.The three artists are currently serving their military duty and have gathered together for the army's '2018 Ground Force Festival'.During the live broadcast, DAESUNG, TAEYANG and Beenzino first introduced themselves and their unit.DAESUNG said, "I am a private Kang Daesung, the training assistant at the 27th Division's recruit training center."TAEYANG said, "I am a private Dong Youngbae, the artillery at the 5th Arillery Brigade."Lastly, Beenzino went, "I am a corporal Im Sungbin, the vice artillery at the 6th Division's 19th Regiment."Then they shared what their role for the upcoming festival―TAEYANG took the team leader, while DAESUNG and Beenzino are the guides of fellow soldiers.As the broadcast goes on, TAEYANG was asked to say some word to SEUNGRI, who is currently busy filling up the gap of BIGBANG members.TAEYANG said, "I wasn't able to watch all of this TV programs, but I know that he talks about us a lot. SEUNGRI, come join us!"DAESUNG added, "Enjoy the moment. You aren't a real man yet. I hope you could turn into a real man after enlisting in the military. Come to my unit when I'm still here. I might be able to instruct you since I'm the assistant."Beenzino also left a message to SEUNGRI, "You will learn a lot from here. But you might not be able to meet me because I'm leaving the army soon."'2018 Ground Force Festival' takes place on October 5 to 9 at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, Chungcheongnam-do.(Credit= '대한민국육군' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)