[SBS Star] VIDEO: BerryGood Successfully Shifts Its Gears from 'Green Apple' to 'Mellow Mellow'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BerryGood Successfully Shifts Its Gears from 'Green Apple' to 'Mellow Mellow'!

작성 2018.10.05
It looks like the stage of K-pop girl group BerryGood is the best nature antidepressant you could ever find!

On October 2 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', BerryGood reminded the audience of the excitement and thrill that one might experience at the beginning of their relationship with 'Mellow Mellow'.
BerryGoodEvery now and then, there's that one moment where you actually see love; and BerryGood captured that exact moment spectacularly.
BerryGoodCompared to its title track 'Green Apple' of its first full album 'FREE TRAVEL', BerryGood certainly succeeded in adding few more wow factor.
BerryGoodThe intro in the beginning is so irresistible that catches the listeners' attention right away, and the relatable lyrics throughout the track helps the audience to be immersed in its song completely towards the end.
BerryGoodAs BerryGood mentioned in a press interview, it looks like the group has braced itself for this album and came prepared.

Make sure to find out what BerryGood's stage has to offer!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
