[SBS Star] TWICE to Celebrate Halloween with Its Fans!

K-pop girl group TWICE will create unforgettable memories with its fans this Halloween!Recently, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment dropped the teaser poster of TWICE's upcoming fan meeting and announced, "TWICE will hold its fan meeting 'ONCE HALLOWEEN' at Yonsei University amphitheater, Seoul on October 28 at 6:30PM KST."The expectation towards TWICE's fan meeting already has gone through the roof since the members came up with the concept themselves and working on multiple stages that will wow their fans.A source from the agency commented, "TWICE is very much looking forward to its fan meeting as it would be the group's first outdoor event. TWICE will amuse the fans for 150 minutes while breaking the ice with a talk show session, playing games with them and providing all kinds of entertainment with various stages."Tickets will be available at Interpark on October 5 for ONCE CANDY (TWICE's first generation fan club), on October 8 for ONCE JELLY (second generation fan club), both at 8PM KST.Currently, TWICE is meeting its fans in Japan by holding its first Japan Arena Tour 'TWICE 1st ARENA TOUR 2018 - BDZ'.The upcoming concerts will be held in Kobe on October 12 to 14, and in Tokyo on October 16 to 17.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JYP Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)