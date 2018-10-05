SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Highlight Members Visit Yoon Du Jun at His Military Training Completion Ceremony
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Highlight Members Visit Yoon Du Jun at His Military Training Completion Ceremony

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.05 11:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Highlight Members Visit Yoon Du Jun at His Military Training Completion Ceremony
K-pop boy group Highlight's leader Yoon Du Jun was visited by his fellow members upon completing his basic military training.

On October 4, Highlight's official social media account shared two pictures of Yoon Du Jun at the completion ceremony of his 6-week basic military training.

In the first photo, Yoon Do Jun raises his hand in salute in his military uniform.

The next photo shows Yoon Du Jun happily posing with Son Dong Woon, Lee Gi Kwang, and Yang Yoseop.HighlightIn the caption, it says, "Our leader has attended the completion ceremony! He also read out a letter to parents on behalf of all training soldiers. Congratulations again!"

They continued, "Yo Seop, Gi Kwang, and Dong Woon were there with Du Jun, but Jun Hyung unfortunately couldn't make it. Be happy until the day we Highlight gets to meet Light (the name of Highlight's fan club) again!"HighlightYoon Du Jun will be going through additional three weeks of training at the Army Administrative School.

Around Us Entertainment, Yoon Du Jun's management agency, told the media on October 4, "Yoon Du Jun has not been assigned to any particular military base yet. There is a high chance of him serving the mandatory duty as a military police after his training at the Army Administrative School."

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ent_aroundus' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호