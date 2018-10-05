[SBS Star] Highlight Members Visit Yoon Du Jun at His Military Training Completion Ceremony

K-pop boy group Highlight's leader Yoon Du Jun was visited by his fellow members upon completing his basic military training.On October 4, Highlight's official social media account shared two pictures of Yoon Du Jun at the completion ceremony of his 6-week basic military training.In the first photo, Yoon Do Jun raises his hand in salute in his military uniform.The next photo shows Yoon Du Jun happily posing with Son Dong Woon, Lee Gi Kwang, and Yang Yoseop.In the caption, it says, "Our leader has attended the completion ceremony! He also read out a letter to parents on behalf of all training soldiers. Congratulations again!"They continued, "Yo Seop, Gi Kwang, and Dong Woon were there with Du Jun, but Jun Hyung unfortunately couldn't make it. Be happy until the day we Highlight gets to meet Light (the name of Highlight's fan club) again!"Yoon Du Jun will be going through additional three weeks of training at the Army Administrative School.Around Us Entertainment, Yoon Du Jun's management agency, told the media on October 4, "Yoon Du Jun has not been assigned to any particular military base yet. There is a high chance of him serving the mandatory duty as a military police after his training at the Army Administrative School."(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ent_aroundus' Twitter)(SBS Star)