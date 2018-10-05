SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo & Park Bo Gum to Show off Their Perfect Chemistry!
작성 2018.10.05 11:18
It seems like actress Song Hye Kyo and actor Park Bo Gum will be nominated as best TV-couple this year.

In August, the first read-through of tvN's upcoming drama 'Boyfriend' was held in Sangam-dong, Seoul.
the cast of 'Boyfriend'All the crew and cast members including the two leads Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum, director Park Shin-woo, screenwriter You Young-a, actress Cha Hwa Yeon, actor Go Chang Suk, and Moon Sung-geun attended the first read-though.

The tvN's upcoming drama 'Boyfriend' covers a love story between 'Cha Soo-hyun' (Song Hye Kyo), a wealthy woman who has been manipulated her whole life and 'Kim Jin-hyuk' (Park Bo Gum), a free-spirited individual.
Song Hye Kyo & Park Bo GumThroughout the script reading session, Song Hye Kyo impeccably played the role of 'Cha Soo-hyun', a politician's daughter and an ex-daughter in law of a wealthy family.

The combination of her calm and gentle tone and ability to bring words into life dazzled everyone and once again proved her title as a 'queen of romance drama'.

Park Bo Gum also perfectly delivered all the parts including English scenes, and acting drunk thanks to all the hard work and effort he put into this even though it was their first joint practice.
Song Hye Kyo & Park Bo GumBut of all, the irresistible chemistry between Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum was fierce enough to raise the public's expectation towards the drama.

A source from the production team of 'Boyfriend' commented, "It can't get better than this. The combination of the two is something that you could only see here. Our first read-through went fantastic thanks to the cast's impeccable acting and great chemistry."
the cast of 'Boyfriend'The source added, "We'll be back in November, and we'll do our best to make this the greatest love story of all time that will pull at your heartstrings. Please look forward to our drama."

Meanwhile, tvN's upcoming drama 'Boyfriend' is scheduled to be aired in November.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)        
