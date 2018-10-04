[SBS Star] VIDEO: LOONA Demonstrates Talent, Passion & Cuteness with 'Hi High'!

It seems like K-pop girl group LOONA has everything in this world.On October 2 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', LOONA showed that it has talent, passion, and cuteness with 'Hi High'.Released on August 20, 'Hi High' is the title track of the group's debut mini album [+ +].LOONA is a rookie group consisting of 12 members and 3 different sub-units―1/3, ODD EYE CIRCLE, and yyxy.Since October 2016, each member was slowly introduced to the public through solo and joint releases.Its debut song 'Hi High' is a Hi-NRG track that delivers cheerful energy to the audience and viewers.Although LOONA only just made debut, it demonstrates its incredible talent on stage.The singing skills and each of their movement leave everyone unconsciously mutter "Wow." under their breath.In addition to the talent, LOONA completely burned the stage with passion, and obviously, cuteness as well.Watch LOONA flawlessly performing its debut track below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)