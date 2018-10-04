SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: UNI.T Starts Its Love Letter with the Word "I Mean"
It looks like K-pop project girl group UNI.T surely knows a way to win its fans' heart.

On October 2 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', UNI.T demonstrated the cutest way to confess one's love with 'I Mean'.
UNI.TUNI.T's title track 'I Mean' of its second mini album 'Begin with the End' is a retro song that one can't help but dance to.
UNI.TThe combination of modern slang words and unique choreography was everything that audience wanted and more, since both of those factors made its performance even jauntier.
UNI.TAs its title of the album suggests, this would be public's last and only opportunity to see the group as a whole since UNI.T only had 8 months to spread its wings.
UNI.THowever, the progress UNI.T has made for the past few months was impressive enough to make its name heard loud and clear.

Until then, let's enjoy this precious moments we have right now, and give UNI.T a round of applause for its amazing stage!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
