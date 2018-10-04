[SBS Star] VIDEO: OH MY GIRL Makes Fans Breathless with Its Girl Crush Charms

K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL made fans breathless with its limitless charms.On September 30, OH MY GIRL performed 'Remember Me' on the stage of SBS 'Inkigayo'.OH MY GIRL released the group's sixth mini album 'REMEMBER ME' on September 10 with the title track 'Remember Me'.'Remember Me' is a dynamic electro-pop track which gives plenty of room to OH MY GIRL members to show off their girl crush charms.Like the Korean name of the song 'Fireworks', OH MY GIRL reminisces good memories with a past lover by comparing fireworks going off to magical love stories blooming in the night sky.In the lyrics, the members of OH MY GIRL say, "Remember us then? The blue sky looked like fireworks. Don't forget that.", "It was like a festival just for two of us. Even if the time passes, it will stay as the most beautiful memory to me.", "The magic happened when we closed our eyes. Do you remember those amazing fireworks?", and so on.Even though the song has soft and sweet lyrics, OH MY GIRL demonstrated powerful movements throughout the song that fits perfectly in with the melody of the song as well as its new concept: girl crush.Take a look at OH MY GIRL's breathtaking stage below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)