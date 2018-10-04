SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Enchants the Audience As If It Has Cast a Spell on Them
K-pop girl group WJSN enchanted the audience with its magical performance to 'Save Me, Save You'.

On September 30 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', WJSN created its own magical world with 'Save Me, Save You'.WJSNReleased on September 19, 'Save Me, Save You' is the title track of WJSN's fifth mini album 'WJ Please?'.

'Save Me, Save You' is a synth-pop track that sets a dreamy atmosphere right from the beginning of the song.WJSNNot only this sweet melody, but healing words in the lyrics also boost up your mood.

The lyrics go, "Please tell me your story. Don't hide it from me. I will stay by your side no matter what.", "I will carefully protect your fragile heart.", "Like you have always said to me, I will give you a warm hug."WJSNWith each member wearing a gorgeous black dress, they made the audience gasp in amazement with their elegance and beauty as well.

Feel free to invite yourself to the magical world created by WJSN!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
