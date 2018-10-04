[SBS Star] VIXX LEO Honestly Talks About His Last Relationship

K-pop boy group VIXX's member LEO publicly mentioned his last relationship on a talk show.On October 2 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', LEO made a guest appearance.During the talk, one of the hosts Park Na-rae said LEO, "I heard that you use up too much energy on stage that you don't have enough energy for dates."LEO answered, "Yes, it's true. After performing, I have no energy to think about anything. I'm almost like a dead battery."He continued, "We would start dating as we both like each other, but I've experienced lots of ugly breakups."LEO added, "When I was in a relationship, there were times when I felt bad for my girlfriend than times when I was hurt."Park Na-rae asked, "When was the last time you felt bad for your girlfriend?"LEO replied, "It's been about two and a half to three years. I hurt her feelings as I had no time to meet her."Even though the majority of K-pop fans already are aware of how hard it is for members of K-pop groups to date, due to their hectic schedule as well as eyes of fans, LEO's genuine talk touched the hearts of many of them.Meanwhile, LEO released a new solo track 'You Are There, But Not There' on October 2.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)(SBS Star)