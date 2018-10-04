SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIXX LEO Honestly Talks About His Last Relationship
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIXX LEO Honestly Talks About His Last Relationship

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.04 16:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIXX LEO Honestly Talks About His Last Relationship
K-pop boy group VIXX's member LEO publicly mentioned his last relationship on a talk show.

On October 2 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', LEO made a guest appearance.

During the talk, one of the hosts Park Na-rae said LEO, "I heard that you use up too much energy on stage that you don't have enough energy for dates."LEOLEO answered, "Yes, it's true. After performing, I have no energy to think about anything. I'm almost like a dead battery."

He continued, "We would start dating as we both like each other, but I've experienced lots of ugly breakups."LEOLEO added, "When I was in a relationship, there were times when I felt bad for my girlfriend than times when I was hurt."LEOPark Na-rae asked, "When was the last time you felt bad for your girlfriend?"

LEO replied, "It's been about two and a half to three years. I hurt her feelings as I had no time to meet her."LEOEven though the majority of K-pop fans already are aware of how hard it is for members of K-pop groups to date, due to their hectic schedule as well as eyes of fans, LEO's genuine talk touched the hearts of many of them.

Meanwhile, LEO released a new solo track 'You Are There, But Not There' on October 2.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 Video Star) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호