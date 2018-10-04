SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "I Am U-KNOW Yunho" Is Trending in South Korea for This Reason
[SBS Star] "I Am U-KNOW Yunho" Is Trending in South Korea for This Reason

작성 2018.10.04
People are telling themselves that they are K-pop boy group TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho when they need passion.

Recently, this one random sentence "I am U-KNOW Yunho." has been trending online all of a sudden.

Apparently, it sort of acts as a spell to boost your energy and passion in your every day life.

In the past few years, U-KNOW Yunho has become the symbol of passion as he has consistently shown his passion, and emphasized how having passion is important when he appeared in various television shows.U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW YunhoThe trend began when this particular scene of U-KNOW Yunho on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' resurfaced.

In this episode, he said, "Do you know what the worst thing a person can do? It's doing something without making a great effort. You can do anything with passion."U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW YunhoAfter one social media user saw this, he/she shared an interesting thought on his/her social media account, which quickly went around online. 

This user wrote, "I was having such a rough day at work today that I worked while brainwashing myself that I was U-KNOW Yunho. 'I am U-KNOW Yunho. I enjoy every moment of my life. I can overcome any struggles. I am U-KNOW Yunho, who never gives up.'"U-KNOW YunhoSoon, other users joined in the so-called 'I am U-KNOW Yunho campaign'.

One other user wrote, "Guys, when you are feeling too lazy, tell yourself that you are U-KNOW Yunho. You will suddenly burn with passion that you will feel like you can do anything. Let's call this the 'U-KNOW Yunho effect'."U-KNOW YunhoAnother user wrote, "Morning has come. I am U-KNOW Yunho. I have so much work to get done, but I don't give up. I am U-KNOW Yunho, and I am overloaded with passion." U-KNOW YunhoSince then, hundreds of other people have joined the 'I am U-KNOW Yunho campaign', although some people have just given up by laughingly saying, "U-KNOW Yunho can use my passion as much as he wants. Living like that will tire my life. I'm just not that bothered."

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together 3, MBC DUNIA/I Live Alone, JTBC Knowing Brothers, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
