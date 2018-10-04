[SBS Star] "I Am U-KNOW Yunho" Is Trending in South Korea for This Reason

People are telling themselves that they are K-pop boy group TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho when they need passion.Recently, this one random sentence "I am U-KNOW Yunho." has been trending online all of a sudden.Apparently, it sort of acts as a spell to boost your energy and passion in your every day life.In the past few years, U-KNOW Yunho has become the symbol of passion as he has consistently shown his passion, and emphasized how having passion is important when he appeared in various television shows.The trend began when this particular scene of U-KNOW Yunho on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' resurfaced.In this episode, he said, "Do you know what the worst thing a person can do? It's doing something without making a great effort. You can do anything with passion."After one social media user saw this, he/she shared an interesting thought on his/her social media account, which quickly went around online.This user wrote, "I was having such a rough day at work today that I worked while brainwashing myself that I was U-KNOW Yunho. 'I am U-KNOW Yunho. I enjoy every moment of my life. I can overcome any struggles. I am U-KNOW Yunho, who never gives up.'"Soon, other users joined in the so-called 'I am U-KNOW Yunho campaign'.One other user wrote, "Guys, when you are feeling too lazy, tell yourself that you are U-KNOW Yunho. You will suddenly burn with passion that you will feel like you can do anything. Let's call this the 'U-KNOW Yunho effect'."Another user wrote, "Morning has come. I am U-KNOW Yunho. I have so much work to get done, but I don't give up. I am U-KNOW Yunho, and I am overloaded with passion."Since then, hundreds of other people have joined the 'I am U-KNOW Yunho campaign', although some people have just given up by laughingly saying, "U-KNOW Yunho can use my passion as much as he wants. Living like that will tire my life. I'm just not that bothered."(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together 3, MBC DUNIA/I Live Alone, JTBC Knowing Brothers, Online Community)(SBS Star)