SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Shares the Story Behind 'GOODBYE ROAD' Choreography
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Shares the Story Behind 'GOODBYE ROAD' Choreography

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.04 15:40 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Shares the Story Behind GOODBYE ROAD Choreography
K-pop boy group iKON revealed the dance practice video of 'GOODBYE ROAD'.

On October 3, iKON's management agency YG Entertainment shared the dance practive video of iKON's latest track 'GOODBYE ROAD' on the group's YouTube channel.
iKONAccording to the agency, the choreography of 'GOODBYE ROAD' was made by KINJAZ, the renowned American dance crew who also created the choreography for 'LOVE SCENARIO' and 'KILLING ME'.

Throughout the video, iKON delicately describes the process of breakup with its dance moves while showing off its detail-oriented choreography and flexibility.

The well-orchestrated performance makes the audience feel like they are watching a number from a musical.
iKONEspecially, the dance move that looks like as if the members are walking with their arm behind them garnered a lot of attention among fans.

About the choreography, B.I commented, "I think the best part of our choreography is how we turned the lyrics 'GOODBYE' into a dance move. It might seem easy at a glance, but it was the most difficult dance move that we had to make it work."
Yang Hyun Suk, iKONCHAN added, "Yang Hyun Suk, our boss came up with the choreography himself. It's very original and good."

DK chimed in and said, "Unlike our previous tracks, our dance moves fits the song way better since we tried our best to express the lyrics more accurately with our movement."
iKONThe lyrics of 'GOODBYE ROAD' almost sounds like a letter to one's ex-lover, reminiscing their time together and wishing her good luck.

Also, the minute the track was released on October 1, iKON proved its power by topping both domestic and overseas music charts.

Meanwhile, iKON will kick off its comeback promotions starting this week. 

To watch iKON's dance practice video of iKON's title track 'GOODBYE ROAD', click the video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'iKON' YouTube, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호