[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Shares the Story Behind 'GOODBYE ROAD' Choreography

K-pop boy group iKON revealed the dance practice video of 'GOODBYE ROAD'.On October 3, iKON's management agency YG Entertainment shared the dance practive video of iKON's latest track 'GOODBYE ROAD' on the group's YouTube channel.According to the agency, the choreography of 'GOODBYE ROAD' was made by KINJAZ, the renowned American dance crew who also created the choreography for 'LOVE SCENARIO' and 'KILLING ME'.Throughout the video, iKON delicately describes the process of breakup with its dance moves while showing off its detail-oriented choreography and flexibility.The well-orchestrated performance makes the audience feel like they are watching a number from a musical.Especially, the dance move that looks like as if the members are walking with their arm behind them garnered a lot of attention among fans.About the choreography, B.I commented, "I think the best part of our choreography is how we turned the lyrics 'GOODBYE' into a dance move. It might seem easy at a glance, but it was the most difficult dance move that we had to make it work."CHAN added, "Yang Hyun Suk, our boss came up with the choreography himself. It's very original and good."DK chimed in and said, "Unlike our previous tracks, our dance moves fits the song way better since we tried our best to express the lyrics more accurately with our movement."The lyrics of 'GOODBYE ROAD' almost sounds like a letter to one's ex-lover, reminiscing their time together and wishing her good luck.Also, the minute the track was released on October 1, iKON proved its power by topping both domestic and overseas music charts.Meanwhile, iKON will kick off its comeback promotions starting this week.To watch iKON's dance practice video of iKON's title track 'GOODBYE ROAD', click the video below!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'iKON' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)