[SBS Star] EXO Unveils First Concept Photos for 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'

K-pop boy group EXO will make its comeback with the group's fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'.On October 4, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled three different concept photos on the group's official social media platforms.In the photos, EXO flaunts its charismatic, masculine charm by posing alongside motorcycles fully dressed up in black-colored wardrobe.According to the agency, there will be three versions of the album―'Allegro', 'Moderato, and 'Andante'.The 'Allegro' concept photo also reveals the track list with 11 new songs―'Tempo', 'Sign', 'Ooh La La La', 'Gravity', 'With You', '24/7', 'Bad Dream', 'Damage, 'Smile On My Face', 'Oasis', and Chinese version of 'Tempo'.EXO's Chinese member LAY reportedly participated in recording of the Chinese version of 'Tempo', and he will also appear in EXO's comeback music video.Meanwhile, 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' is scheduled to be released on November 2.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)