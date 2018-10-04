SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO Unveils First Concept Photos for 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO Unveils First Concept Photos for 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.04 14:08 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
EXOK-pop boy group EXO will make its comeback with the group's fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'.

On October 4, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled three different concept photos on the group's official social media platforms.
EXOIn the photos, EXO flaunts its charismatic, masculine charm by posing alongside motorcycles fully dressed up in black-colored wardrobe.

According to the agency, there will be three versions of the album―'Allegro', 'Moderato, and 'Andante'.
EXOThe 'Allegro' concept photo also reveals the track list with 11 new songs―'Tempo', 'Sign', 'Ooh La La La', 'Gravity', 'With You', '24/7', 'Bad Dream', 'Damage, 'Smile On My Face', 'Oasis', and Chinese version of 'Tempo'.

EXO's Chinese member LAY reportedly participated in recording of the Chinese version of 'Tempo', and he will also appear in EXO's comeback music video.

Meanwhile, 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' is scheduled to be released on November 2.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호