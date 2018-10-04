[SBS Star] Yuri Reveals Which Girls' Generation Member She Keeps in Touch with the Most

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's Yuri revealed who she keeps in touch with the most out of the members.On October 3 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Weekly Idol', Yuri was invited as a guest.As Yuri is scheduled to kick off her career as a solo artist by releasing her first mini album on October 4, she told the hosts the difference between promoting as a solo artist to group during the talk.She made the hosts laugh by saying, "Without the members of Girls' Generation, it is a lot calmer and quieter."After joining the laugh, she quickly added, "But I feel nervous without them, and I miss them a lot."Then, one of the hosts Kim Shin-young asked, "Which member do you keep in touch with the most?"Yuri answered, "I keep in touch with Sooyoung quite frequently, and I see Hyoyeon very often. Seohyun is currently acting in a drama, so I leave comments on her social media account when she uploads photos to promote her drama."She continued, "Tiffany lives in the States now, so she sends me messages in the middle of the night because of the time difference."She playfully added, "They sort of bother me, as I can't get a good sleep due to them."Meanwhile, Yuri's first solo mini album 'The First Scene' is scheduled to be released on October 4 at 6PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Weekly Idol, 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)(SBS Star)