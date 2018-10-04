[SBS Star] BTS V Gives Himself a Complete Makeover!

SBS NEWS

It looks like there is not even one hair style that V cannot pull off.

On October 2, K-pop boy group BTS held its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert in Chicago.
BTS VDuring the concert, the fans could not keep their eyes off of V because he dazzled the audience with a whole new look.
BTS VSuch reaction was only nature as V usually goes for lighter colors for his hair, but he showed up with a black hair this time.
BTS VWith his new look, V was able to give off a sweet and innocent vibe in contrast to his previous look which evoked a bright vibe.
BTS VAfter seeing V's unexpected but pleasant makeover, fans commented, "He is locking his new hair style", "Please stay black forever.", "He looks like a high school student with the black hair.", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to continue its tour in Europe starting with its concert in the UK on October 10.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'A.R.M.Y [K] BLINK' YouTube, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
