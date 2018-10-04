SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy's Return as the First Love Icon in Epitone Project's Music Video
[SBS Star] Suzy's Return as the First Love Icon in Epitone Project's Music Video

K-pop artist/singer Suzy returned to our loving arms as 'the nation's first love'.

On October 4, K-pop artist Epitone Project dropped a teaser for his upcoming fourth full album 'Words In The Mind'.
SuzyIn the teaser, Suzy mesmerizes the viewers with her lovely, pure image.
SuzyAs she earned the title 'the nation's first love' after starring in 2012 movie 'Architecture 101', the upcoming music video will make her fans' heart flutter with reminiscences.

'Words In The Mind' is Epitone's first full album in four years, which contains 11 tracks in total including the title track 'First Love'.
SuzyThe full music video for 'First Love' starring Suzy and actor Nam Yoon Soo unveils on October 4 at 6PM KST.
 

(Credit= '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
