[SBS Star] A Mother Thanks BTS for Bringing a Miracle to Her Autistic Child

My Adam has autism and during his crisis, that became really rare after his sister brought Bangtan into our home, only 4 o'clock can calm him down. Thank you Kim Taehyung. Thank you Kim Namjoon. Thank you @BTS_twt ？？ pic.twitter.com/OKhq2szc77 — ？？Gisele？？ (@Kititine) 2018년 9월 14일

A fan expressed her gratitude to BTS for bringing a miracle-like change to her autistic son with its music.Recently, a fan brought warmth to ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) around the world with a touching story about her son and BTS.This fan shared the story on her social media account with a short video of her son.In her post, she wrote, "My Adam has autism and during his crisis, that became really rare after his sister brought Bangtan into our home, only 4 o'clock can calm him down."Then, she thanked BTS, "Thank you Kim Taehyung. Thank you Kim Namjoon. Thank you BTS."In the video, Adam is calmly lying in his bed while listening to '4 O'CLOCK'.Adding to this already amazing story, she also said in one of her comments that Adam was non-verbal until he met BTS, but now he sings in Korean.After the post started going viral online, she expressed her gratitude to ARMY by saying, "I'm so overwhelmed with all the love my boy is receiving. You just gave me one more reason to be thankful to be part of this love filled family. You guys are so awesome."A lot of ARMY are hoping this heart-warming story would reach BTS one day.The above-mentioned '4 O'CLOCK' is a sentimental ballad track composed and written by BTS' V and sung by V and RM, which was released in June 2017.(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'Kititine' Twitter)(SBS Star)