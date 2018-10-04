SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] A Mother Thanks BTS for Bringing a Miracle to Her Autistic Child
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] A Mother Thanks BTS for Bringing a Miracle to Her Autistic Child

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.04 11:18 수정 2018.10.04 11:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] A Mother Thanks BTS for Bringing a Miracle to Her Autistic Child
A fan expressed her gratitude to BTS for bringing a miracle-like change to her autistic son with its music.

Recently, a fan brought warmth to ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) around the world with a touching story about her son and BTS.BTSThis fan shared the story on her social media account with a short video of her son.

In her post, she wrote, "My Adam has autism and during his crisis, that became really rare after his sister brought Bangtan into our home, only 4 o'clock can calm him down."

Then, she thanked BTS, "Thank you Kim Taehyung. Thank you Kim Namjoon. Thank you BTS."

In the video, Adam is calmly lying in his bed while listening to '4 O'CLOCK'.

Adding to this already amazing story, she also said in one of her comments that Adam was non-verbal until he met BTS, but now he sings in Korean.
 
After the post started going viral online, she expressed her gratitude to ARMY by saying, "I'm so overwhelmed with all the love my boy is receiving. You just gave me one more reason to be thankful to be part of this love filled family. You guys are so awesome."

A lot of ARMY are hoping this heart-warming story would reach BTS one day.BTSThe above-mentioned '4 O'CLOCK' is a sentimental ballad track composed and written by BTS' V and sung by V and RM, which was released in June 2017.BTS(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'Kititine' Twitter)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호