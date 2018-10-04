[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's Military Life Unveils for the First Time in a While

Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun's life in the military was unveiled for the first time in months.Recently, two new photos of Kim Soo Hyun in the military began going viral online.In these photos, Kim Soo Hyun poses with his fellow soldiers in the military dorm.Kim Soo Hyun seems to be fitting in well with other soldiers even though they are all about 10 years younger than he is.As Kim Soo Hyun's military life remained pretty veiled ever since his enlistment on October 23, 2017, his photos in the military were something of rare, which explains why these photos are going viral at the moment.When these new photos were released, some fans even seemed to have become tearful to see his face again after such a long time.They commented, "Soo Hyun oppa! I'm so happy to see you doing well! Miss you lots!", "I'm too happy to see him that I'm about to cry...! Please take care of yourself well! I'll be here waiting for your return!", "I love you, oppa! You still look so great! Be safe, okay?", and so on.After his basic military training, Kim Soo Hyun was assigned to First Reconnaissance Battalion, a military base located in the heart of the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which is a piece of land running across the Korean Peninsula that serves as a buffer zone between North and South Korea.The actor is expected to be discharged on July 22, 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)