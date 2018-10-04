SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One's Final Album Confirms Release Date; What About Contract Extension?
[SBS Star] Wanna One's Final Album Confirms Release Date; What About Contract Extension?

작성 2018.10.04 10:09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna Ones Final Album Confirms Release Date; What About Contract Extension?
K-pop boy group Wanna One is confirmed to make its long-awaited comeback on November 19.

According to reports on October 4, Wanna One is currently busy preparing a new album that is scheduled to be released next month.
Wanna OneThe upcoming album will be Wanna One's very last album as a group, according to its management agency SWING Entertainment.

A representative from the agency revealed that Wanna One began preparing for the comeback shortly after the finale of its world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD' in September.
Wanna OneAs Wanna One is originally planned to disband at the end of this year, SWING Entertainment gave an update on the members' possible contract extension as well.

The agency stated, "Wanna One's promotion officially ends on December 31. However, some of its members will attend award ceremonies in January as Wanna One, while some members will go back to their original agency and prepare their own comeback or debut."
Wanna OneBack in August 2017, the 11 finalists of Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2' made their debut as a project group Wanna One.

While the group was originally planned to promote for a year and a half, there were several rumors regarding the members' contract extension.

(Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
