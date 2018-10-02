SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Just Close Your Eyes and Listen to GOT7's 'Lullaby'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Just Close Your Eyes and Listen to GOT7's 'Lullaby'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.02 18:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Just Close Your Eyes and Listen to GOT7s Lullaby
K-pop boy group GOT7 expressed love in the sweetest way possible.

On September 30 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GOT7 made its fans' hearts flutter by sweetly performing to 'Lullaby'.GOT7Released on September 17, 'Lullaby' is the title track of the group's third full album 'Present : YOU'.

'Lullaby' is a house track with romantic sounds that pairs wonderfully well with GOT7's soft vocals and raps.GOT7When listening to the song, you will find yourself slipping right into a nice dream.

In the lyrics, the members of GOT7 say, "Waking up next to you still feels so unreal.", "I close my eyes so that this moment can continue forever.", "If this is a dream, don't wake me up.", and they continue.GOT7If you were to talk about one specific element that grabbed your attention while watching GOT7 performing 'Lullaby', you probably will not be able to deny that it is its eye-catching choreography.

On stage, GOT7 boasts the perfect synchronicity as well as chemistry, which allow you to realize how much practice it has put into it.

Fall asleep by listening to GOT7's sweet 'Lullaby' below.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호