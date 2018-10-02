[SBS Star] VIDEO: Just Close Your Eyes and Listen to GOT7's 'Lullaby'

K-pop boy group GOT7 expressed love in the sweetest way possible.On September 30 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GOT7 made its fans' hearts flutter by sweetly performing to 'Lullaby'.Released on September 17, 'Lullaby' is the title track of the group's third full album 'Present : YOU'.'Lullaby' is a house track with romantic sounds that pairs wonderfully well with GOT7's soft vocals and raps.When listening to the song, you will find yourself slipping right into a nice dream.In the lyrics, the members of GOT7 say, "Waking up next to you still feels so unreal.", "I close my eyes so that this moment can continue forever.", "If this is a dream, don't wake me up.", and they continue.If you were to talk about one specific element that grabbed your attention while watching GOT7 performing 'Lullaby', you probably will not be able to deny that it is its eye-catching choreography.On stage, GOT7 boasts the perfect synchronicity as well as chemistry, which allow you to realize how much practice it has put into it.Fall asleep by listening to GOT7's sweet 'Lullaby' below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)